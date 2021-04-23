Fortnite Championship Series Season 6: How To Watch, Twitch Drops, And Schedule

The Fortnite Championship Series, Epic's marquee esports event for its biggest game, is back for another round. While few will compete, many more will watch. If you're wondering how and where to watch the FNCS, what the schedule looks like, FNCS Twitch Drops, and what's up for grabs for competitors, here's all you need to know about the Fortnite Championship Series for Chapter 2 Season 6.

Fortnite Championship Series Schedule And Where To Watch

The Fortnite Championship Series will take place over the next month, with the entire show available to watch on the official Fortnite Twitch channel. The opening rounds consist of three qualifiers which will be streamed live every Sunday for the next three weeks on April 25, May 2, and May 9.

The weekend of May 16 is a bye week for all players before the FNCS Semi-Finals begin on May 22 and continue the next day, May 23. This includes the dramatic Reboot Round, which gives disqualified teams one last chance to make the finals. Once that last piece of the bracket is set, the FNCS Finals will kick off on May 29 and run through May 30.

In every instance, the live coverage begins at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET, though as an international event, there are start times and streams in different languages all over the world, so you may want to consult the FNCS website for further details if you're planning to watch outside of the US.

FNCS Twitch Drops

Normally Epic would entice some of the millions of viewers to keep tuning in with Twitch Drops, free in-game cosmetics earned through accumulating viewing time, but Epic has hit some technical difficulties on that front as of late so the company is delaying those rewards for now.

"Our intent is to bring Twitch Drops back into our broadcast later this season," said Epic on the game's website. "We’ll provide an update when we can start rolling out Twitch Drops again."

In the meantime, make sure your Epic account and Twitch account are linked if you wish to receive those Twitch Drops once they're available.

FNCS Prize Pool

In total, $3 million are up for grabs across the seven participating regions in the Fortnite Championship Series. On top of that, another $3 million is reserved for the All-Star Showdown, a Creative Mode skills competition featuring some of the game's flashiest solo stars. Think of that event like the FNCS Pro Bowl, with its own schedule that kicks off in June, a month after the newest FNCS winners have been crowned.

Epic has also highlighted some of the rules changes to watch for during the new competitive season, even providing a video that breaks down everything new and different in the FNCS since last season.

If you'd rather play than watch, don't miss the new weapons recently added to Fortnite Season 6, like the Recycler and the Grappler Bow.