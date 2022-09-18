Fortnite Challenges: All Zero Week And Kickstart Quests

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is in full swing now, with brand new locations to explore, weapons and items to try out, and more. As you dive in during this opening week, you'll be greeted with a selection of Week 0 quests to tackle to help you earn some additional XP and level up your battle pass. Here are the quests and how to knock them out.

All Zero Week XP challenges

There are seven challenges to complete during this opening week. You don't have to be in a rush to complete them, though, as they'll be available until the end of the season.

Evolve EvoChrome Weapon By Dealing Damage (0/5)

Find an EvoChrome Assault Rifle or EvoChrome Shotgun, then deal damage with them until their rarity levels up. Note that you don't need to level them up in a single match and can knock this out as you go.

Knock Down a Timber Pine and dislodge a Runaway Boulder in a single match (0/2)

Find and knock down one of the large, round boulders found in various spots across the map. Also knock down a timber pine, which is a tall, light-colored tree also found throughout the map. This challenge must be done in one match.

Deploy a Port-a-Bunker at a Named Location (0/1)

Simply find a Port-a-Bunker and then toss it down at any named POI.

Emote at the Flairship, The Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance (0/3)

Travel to the three named locations in this challenge and emote there. The Flairship is the massive blimp located at Rave Cave, the Driftwood is the flying ship at Lustrous Lagoon, and No Sweat Insurance is the slightly floating building in downtown Tilted Towers.

Purchase from a Mending Machine (0/1)

Purchase anything from any of the many mending machines scattered around the map. These are commonly found at gas stations.

Use Chrome Splash On A Structure and Then Phase Through It Within 5 Seconds

You can find Chrome Splashes in chests or on the ground all across the map. Use one of these on a wall to open a portal of sorts that will let you pass through to the other side.

Eliminate a Player Within Five Seconds After Sprinting While Chromed (0/1)

You can use Chrome Splashes on yourself to become Chromed. While Chromed, you can sprint very quickly as a blob, so you need to do so and then down an enemy within five seconds of stopping.

Kickstart quests

In addition to the Week 0 quests, you'll also be able to knock out some Kickstart quests to let you get ahead a bit on your battle pass levels. There are seven of these as well, and they're all very straightforward.

Search chests at named locations

Outlast opponents

Damage opponents with assault rifles

Visit different named locations

Enter a vehicle or ride wildlife in different matches

Eliminate opponents

Play matches

For even more early-season XP, look out for story quests that will naturally come to you as you play rounds--the first one begins when you jump from the Battle Bus in your fourth match. Also, once you unlock The Nothing's Gift on page 2 of the battle pass, you'll unlock quests related to it. For more on Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, check out our rundown of all of the new map changes and see how to find keys to open vaults.