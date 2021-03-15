Explaining NFT, The New Crypto Craze Halo Infinite Details Starfield Update Bethesda-Xbox Exclusivity Robolox Stock TMNT Game

Fortnite CEO Is Eating A Lot Of Butter These Days

Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, recently tweeted that he's been eating a possibly unhealthy amount of butter recently.

By on

Comments

Fortnite is still one of the biggest games in the world, but Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is focused on other things right now: specifically, maximizing his butter consumption. In a recent tweet, Sweeney said that he's been eating two sticks of butter per week, including "buttered toast, buttered blueberry waffles, buttered baked potatoes, [and] butter-coated blackened catfish."

It's not clear if Sweeney intends this tweet as a joking reference to Fortnite's restaurant Butter Barn, an unnamed location that showed up in Season 5. The Butter Barn is notable for being the home of the "breakfast bandit" Mancake, as well as the catchy country tune that plays inside the Barn. The fact that Sweeney is publicly referencing the location may indicate that it will play a pivotal role in the upcoming Zero Point event that will introduce Season 6 on March 16, but it could just be a dumb joke.

If you're looking to follow Sweeney's apparent example, we should note that sort of butter consumption probably isn't healthy. According to WebMD, though butter can be good for you in moderation, since it's a good source of calcium and several vitamins, two sticks (or 16 tablespoons) is roughly 1600 calories. Additionally, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that individuals don't get more than 10% of their calories from saturated fat, and that sort of butter intake is definitely going to blow that out. That said, butter is delicious, so we understand the impulse.

Click To Unmute
  1. Modern Warfare Community Reacts To Cold War Takeover
  2. American Horror Story Season 10 Theories: First Look Photos and Urban Legends
  3. Breath Of The Wild: 19 Most Famous Glitches of All Time
  4. Game Dev Direct Day 2 Livestream
  5. Game Dev Direct Day 1 and Paradox Insider Livestream
  6. Firearms Expert Reacts To Star Wars Battlefront 2's Guns
  7. Best of CoD Warzone, Cold War, Twitch Rivals, And More | Clips of the Week
  8. Apex Legends Nintendo Switch Video Review
  9. How Demon's Souls' Voice Actor Made Dying Sound Convincing
  10. League Of Legends - Client, Clarity, And State Of The Game: LoL pls Update Trailer
  11. Rainbow Six Siege: Crimson Heist Story Trailer
  12. The Crew 2: The Agency Story Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Fortnite Zero Point Story Trailer

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fortnite
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)