Fortnite CEO Is Eating A Lot Of Butter These Days

Fortnite is still one of the biggest games in the world, but Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is focused on other things right now: specifically, maximizing his butter consumption. In a recent tweet, Sweeney said that he's been eating two sticks of butter per week, including "buttered toast, buttered blueberry waffles, buttered baked potatoes, [and] butter-coated blackened catfish."

It's not clear if Sweeney intends this tweet as a joking reference to Fortnite's restaurant Butter Barn, an unnamed location that showed up in Season 5. The Butter Barn is notable for being the home of the "breakfast bandit" Mancake, as well as the catchy country tune that plays inside the Barn. The fact that Sweeney is publicly referencing the location may indicate that it will play a pivotal role in the upcoming Zero Point event that will introduce Season 6 on March 16, but it could just be a dumb joke.

My butter consumption has gone off the charts in the past few months. Two sticks per week. Buttered toast, buttered blueberry waffles, buttered baked potatoes, butter coated blackened catfish. Clearly there’s a disturbance in the butter force. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) March 13, 2021

If you're looking to follow Sweeney's apparent example, we should note that sort of butter consumption probably isn't healthy. According to WebMD, though butter can be good for you in moderation, since it's a good source of calcium and several vitamins, two sticks (or 16 tablespoons) is roughly 1600 calories. Additionally, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that individuals don't get more than 10% of their calories from saturated fat, and that sort of butter intake is definitely going to blow that out. That said, butter is delicious, so we understand the impulse.