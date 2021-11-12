Fortnite Boba Fett Skin Arrives On Christmas Eve

A Fortnite Boba Fett skin is on the way just in time for Christmas, Disney and Epic Games jointly revealed today. The battle royale game introduced The Mandolorian last summer during Fortnite Season 5, and soon players will get into the boots of another Star Wars bounty hunter.

The news was revealed during Disney's online hype show, Disney Plus Day, which the brand is using to reveal new series and dive deeper into upcoming projects. The Fortnite Boba Fett skin will arrive on December 24, just in time for The Book of Boba Fett, a new and exclusive series debuting on Disney+ at the same time.

Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/cj9iC6WRBZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 12, 2021

For now, all we have to go on is the hand-drawn image attached to the revealing tweet, so we'll have to wait to learn the names of the items in his complete cosmetic set, as well as whether more characters from the series will come with Boba to the Fortnite island--which may be the Chapter 3 island by then.

However, we can see in the image at least one hint toward Boba's full locker: The staff to his left looks an awful like a typical pickaxe cosmetic in Fortnite, and we can reasonably assume his famous jetpack will act as back bling too.

There are many new crossovers to track in Fortnite, including this week's addition of Marvel's Dark Phoenix. However, even Boba Fett likely can't compete with the incoming debut of Naruto and his pals, making their way to Fortnite on November 16.