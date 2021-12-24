Fortnite Boba Fett Skin Arrives In Celebration Of The Book Of Boba Fett

From the Sarlacc Pit to the Sanctuary, Boba Fett has finally come to Fortnite after being announced last month. Disney announced the bounty hunter's addition to the battle royale during Disney+ Day, with the official Fortnite Twitter account sharing a hand-drawn teaser image of Boba himself, with a few now-confirmed teases to boot.

The Boba Fett skin is available to purchase by itself or as part of the Boba Fett Set, which includes the following:

Z-6 Jetpack back bling (comes with the skin even if bought standalone)

Gaffi Stick pickaxe

Boba Fett's Starship glider

Targeting Computer Online emote

Boba joins The Mandalorian in Fortnite today.

Boba Fett is the latest Star Wars character to join Fortnite's roster of skins, following fellow bounty hunter The Mandalorian, Kylo Ren, Rey, and Finn from the newest trilogy of movies, and two different versions of Stormtroopers. The Mandalorian holds a special distinction, as he is the only Star Wars character to be featured as part of a battle pass thus far.

If Star Wars isn't your style, The Matrix also recently hacked into Fortnite with new emotes and items. Also, Fortnite's Winterfest is still going on, giving away free gifts every day and offering special challenges for a ton of XP.