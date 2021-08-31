Fortnite Best Friendzy Is Offering More Free Cosmetics For Playing In Team Modes

Fortnite Best Friendzy has been revealed by Epic, marking the game's latest team-based event with several new cosmetic rewards for players who participate. It's easy to sign up, and for those who prefer playing in duos, trios, or squads, you'll be getting rewards without even changing the way you play. Here's what you need to know about Fortnite Best Friendzy.

Fortnite Best Friendzy

The new event runs from today, August 31, through September 12 and offers players the chance to earn up to four never-before-seen accessories with which they can customize their characters. To sign up, players can visit the Best Friendzy website and register. So long as one person in a group registers, everyone will earn the rewards at the same pace, though only those who register directly will be able to track their progress.

Points will accrue based on time played with others, with four milestones to hit for players who want to unlock everything the event offers. Here's the points system breakdown:

Every 10 minutes played together in battle royale = 1 Point

Every 10 minutes played together in creative = 1 Point (maximum of 6 points per day)

Players who register can also assign their own "bonus time," a 60-minute daily window during which time points will triple. For example, if a player sets their bonus time as 4 PM, every 10 minutes of time played with friends between 4 and 5 PM will earn three points rather than one.

Fortnite players can earn free stuff just by playing the way they normally would.

To earn all rewards, players will need to accumulate up to 50 points before September 12. Here's what's up for grabs and how many points players will need to claim them:

Outer Space Handshake emoticon = 3 points

Invasion Remix track = 10 points

Life’s a Beach wrap= 20 points

Aquari-Axe pickaxe = 50 points

As usual, Epic did clarify that these items may appear in the Item Shop at a later date, though playing to unlock them now means players get them for free. We're nearing the end of Fortnite Season 7 and a new season is just around the corner. For a look ahead, here's everything we know so far about Fortnite Season 8.