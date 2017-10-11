Fortnite: Battle Royale Hits 10 Million Players In Two Weeks

There is certainly demand for a Battle Royale game experience on consoles. Epic Games announced today that its free-to-play Fortnite: Battle Royale game reached 10 million players in the two weeks following its launch in late September.

The game tallied 1 million players on launch day, and this past Sunday, October 8, Battle Royale had 3.7 million players and 525,000 players at its peak that day.

Battle Royale players have collectively jumped out of the Battle Bus--the way each match starts--292.7 million times. And altogether, players have logged 44.5 million gameplay hours. You can see even more stats about Battle Royale's first two weeks here in this Imgur graphic.

Battle Royale is a completely free experience at the moment, though Epic has said it plans to add a microtransaction system for cosmetic items at a later date. Given the big success thus far, it appears Epic has another major hit on its hands, though it remains to be seen how many players will stick around. That will no doubt be dependent on how much support Epic gives to the game. We'll be following the game's progress in the time ahead.

The game has not been without controversy, however. The developers of PUBG, the game that Battle Royale is often compared to, have threatened Epic over the game. You can learn more about the situation in GameSpot's video above, in which GameSpot producer Mat Paget speaks to a video game attorney about the legalities in play.

PUBG is coming to Xbox One this year, though a specific release date has yet to be announced. The game will be published on Xbox One by Microsoft. A PlayStation 4 version could come later, though it hasn't been announced yet.