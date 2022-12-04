Fortnite: All Augments And How They Work

Fortnite is is certainly known for adding interesting new mechanics to shake up the game, but Chapter 4 has brought perhaps the largest change to the popular battle royale experience in years. This time around, we haven't just received an exciting new map and some fresh weapons--Epic has introduced game-changing Reality Augments that function like perks for your character. This new system can completely change the flow of a match, so you'll want to know everything you can about which Augments to get and how they work. Don't worry--we've got you covered here.

Fortnite Augments list

Throughout each match, you'll be given the choice between two random Augments that can help give you a leg up on your competition. The longer you survive, the more Augments you'll be offered. These will last until the end of the match, but they do not carry over into the next game. If you don't like the randomized Augment, you can reroll for a chance at one you do want--but be aware that you only get one free reroll. If you want to keep rerolling, you'll have to spend 100 gold bars each time.

Like other collections in the game, Augments have their own tab where you can see which ones you've discovered so far. Epic is almost certain to add more Augments in the weeks and months to come, so make sure to check back in the future to see which ones you may not have found yet.

Here is every Augment currently available:

Aerialist - Grants you Glider redeploy for the rest of the match.

- Grants you Glider redeploy for the rest of the match. Bloodhound - Enemies hit by your marksman rifle or bow shots are marked for a brief duration.

- Enemies hit by your marksman rifle or bow shots are marked for a brief duration. Bow Specialist - Bows draw and reload faster, and you regenerate arrows over time.

- Bows draw and reload faster, and you regenerate arrows over time. Bush Warrior - You regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage.

- You regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage. Chug Gunner - Receive a Chug Cannon.

- Receive a Chug Cannon. Demolition Munitions - Objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives. Excludes player-built structures.

- Objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives. Excludes player-built structures. First Assault - The first bullet in the magazine of your Assault Rifle deals bonus damage.

- The first bullet in the magazine of your Assault Rifle deals bonus damage. Forecast - You can always see the next storm circle.

- You can always see the next storm circle. Jelly Angler - Receive a fishing rod. You can use it to fish anywhere, but you can only fish up Jellyfish.

- Receive a fishing rod. You can use it to fish anywhere, but you can only fish up Jellyfish. Light Fingers - Makes your weapons using Light Ammo reload faster.

- Makes your weapons using Light Ammo reload faster. Mechanical Archer - Gives you a Mechanical Explosive Bow and Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

- Gives you a Mechanical Explosive Bow and Mechanical Shockwave Bow. More Parkour - Your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling.

- Your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling. Party Time - Gain Balloons over time.

- Gain Balloons over time. Pistol Amp - Pistols have greatly increased magazine size.

- Pistols have greatly increased magazine size. Rifle Recycle - Weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo.

- Weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo. Rushing Reload - Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped shotgun.

- Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped shotgun. Soaring Sprints - While sprinting, you’ll be able to jump much higher—and jump with lower gravity.

- While sprinting, you’ll be able to jump much higher—and jump with lower gravity. Splash Medic - You have a chance to find Chug Splash in every container you open.

- You have a chance to find Chug Splash in every container you open. Storm Mark - When the storm changes, ping the area to highly nearby enemies for a short duration.

- When the storm changes, ping the area to highly nearby enemies for a short duration. Supercharged - Your vehicles won’t consume fuel and they’ll have increased health.

- Your vehicles won’t consume fuel and they’ll have increased health. Tactical Armory - Grants a Rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun.

- Grants a Rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun. Tricked Out - Entering a car or Truck applies Chonkers and Cow Catcher to it.

Augments aren't the only new addition to Fortnite in this update, so make sure you take a look at everything added in Chapter 4 Season 1.