Fortnite Armored Wall Adds New Layer Of Defense For Loopers

The Fortnite armored wall is a new tool now available in the game that will allow you to fortify your builds like never before. This new item can provide an impenetrable layer to your builds that may mean the difference between Victory Royale and getting donkey-laughed into second place. Here's what you need to know about the new armored wall in Fortnite.

Fortnite Armored Wall - Where To Find It And How It Works

The armored wall item can be found in regular chests all over the island. Currently, they don't seem to spawn in any specific area more reliably than others. Like the jump pad, you can even find it as floor loot--or loot that spawns outside of chests by itself.

The armored wall is added to your inventory as a build item, so it doesn't take up space in your five-slot weapon inventory. This means you won't have to decide whether to take a weapon, throwable, or health item over an armored wall. You can have it both ways.

Your materials deserve a day off sometimes.

Attach the new ultra protective Armored Wall in game now! pic.twitter.com/DDvU0IteT9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 21, 2021

To place an armored wall, simply select it when you're in build mode, then place it where you'd like it to go. Like bounce pads before it, these armored walls can be combined with additional pieces to further enhance your builds.

Once placed, nothing can destroy the armored walls, not even grenades, fireflies, or RPGs. You can place them with peace of mind, knowing that no one will be coming through the other side--though you should still beware of them coming around or over your fortifications, of course.

It's unclear if the armored wall is a permanent addition to Fortnite or here only for a limited time. Most likely, it will be vaulted and unvaulted for seasons to come just like other build items are each season. Enjoy it while it's here for Fortnite Season 8, anyway. Just don't lock yourself in a four-sided armored structure like a starving Sim.

