Fortnite Armored Batman Skin Is Now Available

Armored Batman has finally arrived in the Fortnite Item Shop after months of teases and a few leaks. The new skin is the fourth for DC's Caped Crusader to come to Fortnite, joining earlier versions such as Batman Zero, Nolan's The Dark Knight Batman, and a traditional Batman made in the style of classic Fortnite characters.

The new skin comes as a bonus item for no additional charge for any players who entered their in-game codes that have accompanied the last six issues of Batman X Fortnite: Zero Point, a tie-in comic written by DC brass in collaboration with Epic's chief creative officer, Donald Mustard. The Armored Batman cosmetic set the Exo-Glider, the Batarang Axe, and the Exo-Glider Cape. In total, the set sells for 2100 V-Bucks, or about $16.

The complete Armored Batman Zero bundle is available now.

Other characters in the tie-in series include Harley Quinn modeled after her 2016 Rebirth self, a new Catwoman Zero outfit to match the Fortnite comics, and Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, one of Batman's most combat-efficient foes. This new tie-in outfit is surely not the final DC Comics crossover that will be featured in Fortnite. We've already seen others, such as Beast Boy, The Flash, and Aqua Man, come to the game, and there seems to be no slowing the Fortnite train, so it's safe to assume more will come in time. We don't even need to speculate about Superman in Fortnite, as he's coming later this season.

