Fortnite Ariana Grande Skin Revealed

Between the Ariana Grande skin, the Rift Tour, and free cosmetics for players all happening this weekend, Epic Games is gearing up for one of Fortnite's biggest events ever. The popular singer will be hosting a concert in-game starting this Friday, August 6 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET, and while we don't recommend missing the show--because Fortnite events are always a good time--it won't be your only way to see Ariana Grande in the game. Here's what you need to know about the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin.

Ariana Grande In Fortnite

With her virtual concert, the Rift Tour, taking place this weekend, Grande will make her Item Shop debut very soon. Epic revealed the Ariana Grande skin and associated cosmetics will arrive on August 4 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Like Travis Scott and Marshmello before her, the cosmetics will be available ahead of the concert, which will likely mean countless fans in the virtual crowd are dressed to look just like the singer come showtime.

So what's in the set? Well, besides the Ariana Grande skin, which offers two styles, the singer will be getting a host of other accessories. Here's everything players will get if they decide to buy the Ariana Grande set:

Ariana Grande Outfit w/ Rift Goddess Ariana Variant

Piggy Smallz Back Bling

LIl’ Floaticorn Emote

Sweetener Sailshards Glider

7 Rings Smasher Pickaxe w/ Gem Striker Variant

The set includes a number of references to Grande's career and life off-stage. The 7 Rings Smasher is a nod to one of her most popular songs, while Piggy Smallz is Grande's pet pig, who is noted as the famous catalyst for her veganism, convincing her that animals of all shapes and sizes deserve love and respect.

There's not been a price announced yet, though similar bundles in the Icon Series, like LeBron James, have gone for around $20-25 if you're buying the complete bundle. If the price is too high for your V-Bucks balance, you can still earn plenty of free cosmetics by completing Rift Tour Quests. There are three currently in the game, each offering a free cosmetic item like a sticker or spray, while more are coming during and after the show.

First-look at Ariana Grande’s Fortnite skin + emote + pickaxe in-game 🔥 #RiftTour pic.twitter.com/V9zYy0ty3D — Ariana Today (@ArianaToday) August 3, 2021

Fortnite Crew members will also get additional Rift Tour-themed items just for logging in between August 5-9. Load up on V-Bucks or just queue up for the show. The Fortnite Rift Tour is nearly here. While you wait, don't forget to gather the full slate of Week 9 challenges and Week 9 Alien Artifacts.