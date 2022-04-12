Fortnite April 12 Patch Notes: Conflict Careens Into Condo Canyon

The Fortnite 20.10 April 12 Hotfix is upon us, and with it comes a new theater for the battle against the Imagined Order (IO), as well as a few eggs-cellent returning items.

The biggest change in this patch sees Condo Canyon become the new hotspot for battle between the IO and the Seven-led Resistance. Much like the previous battle at The Daily Bugle, players can drop in and help resistance forces repel the IO guards and reap XP rewards and lots of loot for doing so. Back at the Bugle, funding stations are now available where players can spend bars to add an Armored Battle Bus and turrets to the area.

The vaunted Jetpack will be unvaulted with the latest hotfix.

Meanwhile, the IO blimps hovering over multiple major points on the map will now add a crucial piece of loot to their airborne stashes: the returning Jetpack, which the Fortnite faithful have not seen in the main battle royale since the end of Chapter 1.

Finally, two Easter-themed items are cracking into the battle royale just in time for the floppy-eared festivities. Egg Launchers will now appear both in chests and as floor loot, acting as a poultry-powered grenade launcher that inflicts explosive damage. If you prefer to hop like a bunny, however, the Bouncy Eggs are also making a return, which will restore some shield and decrease the player's gravity when consumed.

Fortnite players can jump into the IO/Seven conflict with two brand-new gaming legends as Ezio Auditore and Eivor Varinsdottir from Assassin's Creed have recently joined the fray. Make sure to look for all of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 NPCs while battling, as they hold plenty of powerful weapons that could turn the tide in your favor.