Fortnite: Ant-Man Will Be The Next Character Skin, Leakers Claim

We've seen no shortage of Marvel characters in Fortnite already, and it looks like Ant-Man will be the latest hero to join the roster. Leakers have shown a portal tease that strongly hints the size-shifting hero will be coming soon, though Epic Games has yet to make the news official.

Portals have been opening up as part of the Zero Point storyline in Fortnite for the last several weeks, and the latest shows a forest floor. The camera is on the ground, with bug noises heard--but Ant-Man himself isn't seen in the video. Dataminers found the portal is code-named "SmallFry," which seems to add weight to the Ant-Man prediction.

New portal decrypted, Ant-Man soon! pic.twitter.com/88tK943rri — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) March 5, 2021

The portals are typically only open for a short time before we get official confirmation on the crossovers. We've seen this with Tron, which featured a portal of the familiar blue-colored digital world before an announcement was made. It was also the case with Street Fighter, which showed off Ryu's Suzaku Castle stage inside the portal. Most of the characters for Season 6 haven't been superheroes, with the game instead drawing on a wide number of franchises like Alien, Halo, God of War, Predator, and GI Joe for skins and occasional challenges.

It's likely that Ant-Man will be one of the last characters to make a guest appearance for Fortnite Season 5, appearing as a skin in the item shop. Season 6 will likely begin after next week, as the battle pass is only available for sale through March 15. If it's keeping with Epic Games' traditional strategy, there will be a monumental event to kick off the new season, and it's almost certainly going to involve the increasingly unstable Zero Point.