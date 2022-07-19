Fortnite Anime Legends Pack Decks Out Fan-Favorite Characters With Anime-Styled Loot

Epic announced a new “Anime Legends” pack for Fortnite for an October release, redressing some fan-favorite characters in cell-shaded digs for the tune of $20. The pack offers three outfits, three back blings, and three pickaxes in addition to an emote.

The first set belongs to antihero Midas. The Golden Gear Midas outfit decks him out in a golden motorcycle jacket which you can wear with a red skull helmet. The Golden Crash back bling is the aforementioned helmet in backpack form. His pickaxe is a the 24 Karat Katana pickaxe.

The second set belongs to fashionista Rox. The Ricochet Rox outfit has a black hoodie bedecked with a strawberry. The Whirlberry back bling features a friendly red robot with a propeller. Her Blazeberry Blade pickaxe is a fancy laser sword with a teal handle.

The last set is themed around Penny. The Ready Penny outfit features a zippered leather jacket and sleek black pants. The Little Black Bag back bling is cute little backpack with patches, pins, and gun holster. The Glimmering Edge pickaxe is a massive black and golden hammer. The Lil’ Kart emote will showcase your avatar driving skills, albeit driving a tiny go-kart.

The pack will release both digitally and physically. Physical versions for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will release at gaming retailers on October 14. The digital version will launch on the Epic Games Store and across digital storefronts on October 22.