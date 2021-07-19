Fortnite And LeBron James Will Co-Host A Pop-Up Taco Restaurant This Week

Fortnite and LeBron James aren't done celebrating their collaboration just yet. King James was inducted into the elite Icon Series of Fortnite last week, but the party continues for a few more days, and residents of Los Angeles, home to James' Lakers, will get to taste the crossover for themselves.

Opening tomorrow and staying in place through Thursday is El Rey's Taco Tuesday, a pop-up restaurant that will be adorned with all manner of Fortnite and LeBron insignia. All menu items will be free, though that menu--and who's cooking--has yet to be revealed. Given Epic's top-shelf taste when it comes to collaborations, it may be that the chef is a known commodity too--at least to the food world. Some LA locals got an early look at the restaurant ahead of its grand opening.

It seems like Epic will open a Taco Store in Los Angeles as part of the LeBron James collab!



(via @MidaRado) pic.twitter.com/O3ZddfNCby — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 19, 2021

El Rey's Taco Tuesday will be located at 8175 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles and its hours will vary by day. Suffice it to say, free tacos from Fortnite and LeBron will draw long lines, but if you plan on going, here's when El Rey's will be open each day before it disappears on Friday.

July 20: 1 PM - 8 PM

July 21: 10 AM - 8 PM

July 22: 10 AM - 2 PM

It seems LeBron doesn't mind playing around with the "Taco Tuesday" theme even after his filing to trademark the phrase was denied by the US Patent Office in 2019, with the government body citing it being a "commonplace term" as a reason to disallow the move.

"The applied-for mark is a commonplace term, message, or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognized concept or sentiment message," the USPTO told ESPN when the decision was made.

In-game, the Fortnite LeBron James skin includes a Taco Tuesday alternate Style in addition to his King James and Toon Squad looks, the latter of which coincides with the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy.

