Fortnite And Destiny Crossover Leaks Ahead Of Destiny 2 Showcase

Two of the biggest live-service games in the world are set to collide, as new leaks have revealed that a Destiny and Fortnite crossover is coming. As discovered by Ginsor, who has a reliable history of datamining Destiny 2 for new content, Fortnite-themed skins are coming to Destiny, with the promotional image showing off the Black Knight Titan armor set, Oblivion armor for Hunters, and Drift robes for Warlocks.

All three armor sets are showcased on a background that has an Eververse logo--the symbol of Destiny 2's microtransactions store--so it's possible that these armor sets will need to be purchased with the in-game premium currency of Silver. This isn't unusual for Destiny 2, as it often has a select number of armor sets available for purchase.

On the Fortnite side of the crossover, leaks have revealed that Commander Zavala, Exo Stranger AKA Elsie Bray, and Ikora skins will be available in the popular battle royale, alongside sparrow-inspired gliders and other Destiny-themed gear. To see if the leaks are true, you can tune into the Destiny 2 Showcase today at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.

Fortnite's current crossover has been one of its biggest to date, as the Dragon Ball collaboration has thrown Goku, Vegeta, and Bulma skins into the game, Kamehameha attacks, and iconic locations from the hit manga and anime series.