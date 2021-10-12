Fortnite And Among Us Collaboration Teased As Epic Acknowledges Impostors' Inspiration

When Epic introduced Fortnite Impostors mode over the summer, some people criticized the game for lifting so much from indie darling Among Us, including Innersloth, the game's tiny team that felt blindsided by the new game mode. But now it looks like Epic and Innersloth may be on good terms, and the two are even teasing a collaboration.

After this morning's 18.20 patch notes already included direct mentions of Among Us and Innersloth, the two companies have now been seen chatting openly on Twitter in an exchange surely meant to turn heads. In it, the two agree to collaborate on something in the future, which likely means a more formal agreement has been made out of the public eye.

Big fans! We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime? — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 12, 2021

yesssss have ur Agents contact our Crewmates 🤝 — Among Us 🦴 (@AmongUsGame) October 12, 2021

Fortnite Impostors mode launched earlier this year and acted as Epic's first official foray into the social deduction genre, following last December's fan-made Spy Within mode which Epic tied to its Holiday 2020 event. Impostors mode was an immediate hit with many fans for both its gameplay and lore, but an obvious and understandable target for criticism among others.

Critics cited the bad look of a massive company like Epic taking nearly wholesale the ideas and mechanics of Among Us, including performing tasks, calling meetings, and spectating the rest of the players as ghosts once you've been eliminated by an impostor. At the time, even Innersloth admitted openly that a heads up or a collaboration would've been nice.

More recently, when Epic promoted a Dead By Daylight-inspired fan game within Fortnite Creative mode, it name-dropped DBD's creator, Behaviour Interactive, similar to how it's now mentioned Innersloth in today's patch notes. The moves together may suggest that Epic has learned a lesson in crediting one's inspirations, especially when the resulting works border on copycats.

Impostors got an update today, but its biggest content drop may be yet to come.

We'll have to wait and see what the Fortnite and Among Us collaboration looks like sometime in the future. As for today, you can find the newest Impostors updates in today's patch, or check out the recent Rick Grimes skin if this is how you live now.