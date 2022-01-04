Fortnite All Valley Cup Will Let You Prove You're The Best Around On January 8

The wise Mr. Miyagi once said, "trust the quality of what you know, not quantity." If you trust the quality of your battle royale knowledge, there's a new Fortnite tournament coming January 8 with some Cobra Kai goodies up for grabs.

The Fortnite All Valley Cup is a solo-focused tournament, where players must drop in for 10 solo matches in a designated three-hour window. Points will be awarded based on placement in a match, plus one extra point for every elimination scored.

The three Cobra Kai sprays up for grabs in the Fortnite All Valley Cup.

The scoring structure for placement is as follows:

Victory Royale: 30 points

2nd: 25 points

3rd: 22 points

4th: 20 points

5th: 19 points

6th: 17 points

7th: 16 points

8th: 15 points

9th: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th - 15th: 11 points

16th - 20th: 9 points

21st - 25th: 7 points

26th - 30th: 5 points

31st - 35th: 4 points

36th - 40th: 3 points

41st - 50th: 2 points

51st - 75th: 1 point

After the designated time window ends, those who scored in the top 50% of their region will win the Cobra Kai spray. Those in the top 30% will also earn the Miyagi-Do spray, while the top 10% will receive both of those plus an extra Eagle Fang spray.

This is the latest themed one-off tournament for Fortnite, which also saw similar tournaments for musician J Balvin, DC Comics' Wonder Woman, and Cammy from Street Fighter when those skins were released in 2021.