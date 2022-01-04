Fortnite All Valley Cup Will Let You Prove You're The Best Around On January 8
Three Cobra Kai-themed sprays are up for grabs in this solo Fortnite tournament.
The wise Mr. Miyagi once said, "trust the quality of what you know, not quantity." If you trust the quality of your battle royale knowledge, there's a new Fortnite tournament coming January 8 with some Cobra Kai goodies up for grabs.
The Fortnite All Valley Cup is a solo-focused tournament, where players must drop in for 10 solo matches in a designated three-hour window. Points will be awarded based on placement in a match, plus one extra point for every elimination scored.
The scoring structure for placement is as follows:
- Victory Royale: 30 points
- 2nd: 25 points
- 3rd: 22 points
- 4th: 20 points
- 5th: 19 points
- 6th: 17 points
- 7th: 16 points
- 8th: 15 points
- 9th: 14 points
- 10th: 13 points
- 11th - 15th: 11 points
- 16th - 20th: 9 points
- 21st - 25th: 7 points
- 26th - 30th: 5 points
- 31st - 35th: 4 points
- 36th - 40th: 3 points
- 41st - 50th: 2 points
- 51st - 75th: 1 point
After the designated time window ends, those who scored in the top 50% of their region will win the Cobra Kai spray. Those in the top 30% will also earn the Miyagi-Do spray, while the top 10% will receive both of those plus an extra Eagle Fang spray.
This is the latest themed one-off tournament for Fortnite, which also saw similar tournaments for musician J Balvin, DC Comics' Wonder Woman, and Cammy from Street Fighter when those skins were released in 2021.
