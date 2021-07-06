Fortnite Alien Nanites: Where To Find Them And How They Work

Fortnite players will begin to find new alien technology on the island this week in the form of nanites. These otherworldly cubes bestow their users with rather strange powers and their usefulness is not limited to just a single scenario. But you're probably wondering where to find nanites in Fortnite as well, so in this guide, we'll help you understand where to locate them and how to best use them to your advantage.

Where To Find Fortnite Alien Nanites

Unfortunately, there seems to be no surefire way to find nanites, which is too bad considering you'll need to deploy alien nanites as part of a Week 5 Legendary Quest which goes live on July 7 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. You can find them as floor loot as well as within chests. Currently, you are more likely to find them near Abductors and on the Mothership, so it's in your best interest to start there if you're eager to put them to use.

As you'll see in the next section, you'll definitely want to consider carrying them in your inventory even after you complete the related challenge, because they're unique and potentially lifesaving.

No, that's not a Rubik's Cube. It's a new Fortnite nanite.

How To Use Fortnite Alien Nanites

Once you've found nanites, you can add them to your inventory like most other items in the world of Apollo. To deploy nanites, you'll simply want to throw it down like a throwable weapon, such as Fireflies or a Grenade. Once deployed, the nanite will explode into a curiously gelatinous cube, bestowing anyone within its Jell-O-like confines with a brief respite thanks to its shielding properties.

But beware, it will also give you low-gravity movement while inside. Plan accordingly if you decide to jump while within a nanite's area of effect. Your fall will be very slow--though we should add entirely pain-free, as exiting a nanite in any direction both thrusts you out at a high speed and protects you from fall damage, similar to jumping off a zipline.

Nanites can also be used for crafting IO and alien tech weapons with the following crafting recipes:

1 Nanite + Submachine Gun (rare or greater) = Kymera Ray Gun

1 Nanite + Assault Rifle (rare or greater) = Pulse Rifle

1 Nanite + Sniper Rifle (rare or greater) = Rail Gun

A massive nanite now swallows up much of Holly Hatchery.

With nanites, enemy encounters are suddenly going to look a lot different this season, as players using nanites will have a multifaceted new toy to play with that can help them avoid fall damage, shield them for a few seconds, or even ensnare their enemies in other dangers like the Storm or your allies waiting to ambush them when they emerge from the cube.

Make sure to use at least one Fortnite nanite this week so you can collect the associated 30,000 XP from the Week 5 challenges.