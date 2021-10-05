Fortnite: Alien Crash Site Location, Where To Launch From A Corruption Vent, More (Raven And Nitehare Quests)

It's Week 4 in Fortnite Season 8, and while the cubes continue their mysterious mission, you can find two new NPCs on the island today each offering 150,000 XP with their 10 new Party Quests in total. In this guide, we'll walk you through where to find Nitehare and Raven and how to complete all 10 quests, including tricky solutions like where to find an alien crash site and how to launch from a corruption vent, so you can continue leveling up your battle pass.

Fortnite: Where To Find Raven NPC And Raven Quests

Raven and Hydro 16 location in Fortnite Season 8

Raven can be found at Hydro 16, the hydroelectric dam situated between Misty Meadows and Sludgy Swamp. Head there to speak to the shadowy figure and begin his Dark Skies questline featuring the following five quests:

Destroy Sideways rocks (2) - 30,000 XP

Launch from a corruption vent in The Sideways (1) - 30,000 XP

Eliminate cube monsters in The Sideways 15 seconds after gliding (3) - 30,000 XP

Get headshots from above (2) - 30,000 XP

Destroy chests with a harvesting tool (2) - 30,000 XP

Most of Raven's quests will require you to head into The Sideways, and either a Sideways Anomaly or Sideways Zone will suffice. To destroy Sideways rocks, smash them with your pickaxe while within The Sideways--and be careful to avoid the everpresent monsters roaming the area. Once you do that, you can immediately launch from a corruption vent by looking for the orange steaming geysers in the ground within The Sideways. Stand on one until it throws you into the air.

Stay in The Sideways even longer and if you've done the first two quickly enough, you may just have enough time to eliminate cube monsters 15 seconds after gliding. If not, use a jump pad or rift to re-glide into The Sideways--or just start a new round and land in The Sideways from the Battle Bus. Once you've done that, you don't need to worry about The Sideways anymore for Raven's quests.

An easy way to get headshots from above is to play in team-based modes and get an enemy player into a downed state. Then stand above them using the natural geography or build a small ramp and headshot them. If you use a low-damage weapon, such as an SMG, the first two headshots will count individually and complete the challenge without prematurely eliminating the player, so you'll only need to do it once.

The final Raven quest is to destroy chests with a harvesting tool (better known as your pickaxe these days). Come upon any two chests and smash them until they break rather than open them as you normally would. It'll take a few extra seconds, but it's easy enough if enemies aren't closing in.

Fortnite: Where To Find Nitehare NPC And Nitehare Quests

Nitehare and Radio FN location in Fortnite Season 8

Nitehare, the very Slipknotesque nü-metal rabbit, is on the island this week and resides at Radio FN, the small radio station between Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks--just north of the now-abandoned dish station. Greet him to begin his Hop Awake questline featuring the five following Party Quests:

Bounce three times on tires without touching the ground (1) - 30,000 XP

Use an alien jump pad at an alien crash site (1) - 30,000 XP

Travel in an alien slipstream at an alien crash site (100) - 30,000 XP

Damage an opponent with a grenade (25) - 30,000 XP

Get an explosive elimination on a cube monster in The Sideways (1) - 30,000 XP

To begin his quests, find a pile of tires or grab some Chonker's tires and throw them on the ground rather than at a car so they create a pile of tires. Jump on them three times without touching the ground, which should be pretty easy, but note that your momentum will take you off-center with each bounce, so some quick course correction will be needed with every hop.

Next, head to one of three alien crash sites on the map. Currently, they are located at Misty Meadows, Stealthy Stronghold, and west of Dirty Docks. Each of them has several massive pink and silver jump pads you can't miss, so jump on any of them to complete Nitehare's second challenge. Unless you redirect yourself elsewhere, these jump pads will immediately throw you into a pink alien slipstream, so stay in one and float around for 100 meters.

For the last two challenges, you'll want to have grenades on hand. They're found in groups of three, so pay mind to use them at the right times. If you damage a human opponent for 25 damage with a grenade--not even a direct hit--you'll be onto the last challenge which can be done by doing the same to a Sideways monster.

Complete all 10 challenges to earn 300,000 XP and keep on climbing to the final tier of your Season 8 battle pass. Don't miss the start of Fortnitemares too, which kicks off today with new game modes and the arrival of Frankenstein's Monster.