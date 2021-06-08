Fortnite Alien Artifacts - What They Are And Where To Find Them

Aliens have invaded Fortnite as Season 7: Invasion has begun. Along with new weapons, new locations, and new UFO vehicles, the new season brings a brand-new collectible in Alien Artifacts. What are they and what do they do? We've got the answers for you right here.

Alien Artifacts are a new collectible currency similar to the gold Bars in previous seasons. Unlike those Bars however, these artifacts have a specific purpose: unlocking customizable parts for Kymera, the first skin unlocked in the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass.

Using the artifacts found around the island you can design the Kymera skin to your liking, changing its head shape, eyes, skin color and more. Most options cost between two and 17 artifacts.

Alien Artifacts are located through normal exploration of the island, appearing in random places where they can be collected by walking through them like ammo or materials. It is still unclear whether or not some locations will always spawn artifacts, but the pool of water where the Spire used to be in the center of the map seems to spawn them regularly.

The other method of obtaining Alien Artifacts is through Cosmic Chests, a new type of chest unique to Season 7. Cosmic Chests are loot chests frozen in giant crystals and suspended in mid-air. Opening them requires a team of players, meaning they will only appear in non-solo matches.

To open the Cosmic Chest, your team must do the following:

Locate a Cosmic Chest and have your team gather around it. Upon activation, a beam of light will attach to one or more members of your team. Those members must attack specific points on the crystal, and only those members can damage said points. The beams of light will shift throughout the party, so repeat the steps with all party members until the chest is freed.

Prominent Fortnite Twitter account HypeX has shown gameplay of a squad opening a Cosmic Chest, which you can see below.

Cosmic Chest Gameplay with @ShiinaBR & @Guille_GAG

It drops insane loot, I'll tell y'all the loot pool of it later today! pic.twitter.com/wFRI3yLObq — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

