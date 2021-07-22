Fortnite Adds The Ferrari 296 GTB Today

Epic Games has announced the full details of its partnership with Italian sports car company Ferrari. The new Ferrari 296 GTB is coming to Fortnite today, July 22, as a drivable car. It's the first "highly realistic" car featured in the battle royale game.

Ferrari and Epic have worked together for some time already, as the car company uses Epic's Unreal Engine for design visualization and virtual production.

Fortnite added its first drivable cars in 2020, but Ferrari appears to be the first real-world car company that's set to appear. You can check out the video below to learn more and see how they used Epic's technology to bring the 296 GTB into Fortnite with stunning detail.

The Ferrari 296 GTB is Ferrari's latest supercar. It features 830 horsepower and a very slick-looking design. It can go from 0-60mph in 2.9 seconds and achieve a maximum speed of 205mph.

