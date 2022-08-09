Fortnite Adds A New Way To Watch The Rocket League Championships

You can now watch the Rocket League World Championship through Fortnite from August 9 to August 14.

To watch the Rocket League World Championship in Fortnite, you'll need to visit the discovery page and enter the code: 8205-6994-2065. Then you'll join the island built by Fortnite Creators 404FNC and FiveWalnut. Once the code is entered, you'll be put into a Team Rumble match, and your gameplay will be directly affected by whichever team wins in the RLCS.

Before entering each match, you'll select which Rocket League team you want to support. You'll receive a power-up on the island every time your team scores a goal. The more your team scores, the more power-ups you'll receive. In addition, once a Rocket League match ends, the Team Rumble match will begin, and whoever selected the winning team will start the game with upgraded weapons.

Epic has also introduced a new Fortnite special quest to celebrate the Rocket League World Championship. The following items will be rewarded upon completion:

Rocket League Trophy Back Bling: Go for the goal

Regal Rocket Glider: The original aerial

Nice Shot! Emoticon

Golden Goal Spray

Who doesn't like free stuff?

You can also receive Rocket League rewards by entering the code "RocketLeagueLive" in-game. Once the code is entered, you'll receive the following:

Neon Runner Banner

Hustle Brows Topper

Aero Mage Wheels

RLCS Theme Anthem