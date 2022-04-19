Fortnite 20.20 Patch Notes: The IO vs Resistance War Is At A (Coney) Crossroads

Fortnite's 20.20 patch notes have been released, and the war between the Imagined Order and the player-led Resistance has once again changed locales. While the two sides battle, a familiar weapon is coming out of the vault, and the next player poll is open between two longtime favorite items.

After winning skirmishes at both The Daily Bugle and Condo Canyon, the Resistance are now taking the fight to the IO at Coney Crossroads located just northeast of the center of the map. As with the previous two locations, players who aid the Resistance forces in repelling the IO will gain significant rewards after all waves have been defeated.

The fight between the IO and the Resistance continues to rage.

While the battle for Coney Crossroads rages, The Origin has a few quests that need completion specifically in Zero Build mode. Completing all of the quests will earn the player a new Secret Sledge pickaxe, but each quest will have multiple stages to complete within a specific timeframe. The schedule for this special set of quests is as follows:

Quest 1: Begins April 22 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET and ends April 26 at 5:59 AM PT / 8:59 AM ET Players must finish Quest 1 by April 26 at 5:59 AM PT / 8:59 AM ET to move to Quest 2.

Quest 2: Begins April 26 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET and ends April 28 at 8:59 AM ET Players must finish Quest 2 by April 28 at 5:59 AM PT / 8:59 AM ET to move to Quest 3.

Quest 3: Begins April 28 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET and ends April 30 at 5:59 AM PT / 8:59 AM ET Players must finish Quest 3 by April 30 at 5:59 AM PT / 8:59 AM ET to move to Quest 3.

Quest 4: Begins April 30 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET and ends May 2 at 5:59 AM PT / 8:59 AM ET Players must finish Quest 4 by May 2 at 5:59 AM PT / 8:59 AM ET to earn the Secret Sledge pickaxe.



To help in both of these initiatives, the Ranger Shotgun has been unvaulted in the Fortnite 20.20 patch. This long-range shotgun only fires one shell per reload, but its firing distance and damage output make it a formidable weapon. The Ranger Shotgun can be found in chests or as ground loot, or it can be purchased from certain vending machines and NPCs.

The Ranger Shotgun is out of the vault and ready for action.

Finally, along with the Ranger Shotgun, players can choose between two support items as part of the next voting session. The Boogie Bomb--the grenade that creates an instant party upon detonation--is on the ballot against the quick escape tool called the Rift-To-Go. As usual, players can vote at specific Voting Stations by using Bars found around the map, with the winning item added to the loot pool later in the season.

If you need a fresh look to take on the Fortnite 20.20 patch challenges, the Fortnite Coachella skins are still available with a new set coming April 21. If you're looking for something a little more heroic, there may be two more Marvel skins coming through the Fortnite X Marvel Zero War limited comic series.