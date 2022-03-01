Fortnite 19.40 Patch Notes Mark The Return Of Bouncers And The Start Of The Amazing Web Week

Fortnite's 19.40 Patch Notes have been revealed, and with it comes a brand-new set of challenges themed around a specific item following last week's Bow-nanza. Also, along with the usual bug fixes and weapon adjustments, Patch 19.40 brings an interesting new wrinkle to the Impostors mode.

Fortnite 19.40 Patch Notes

The latest patch marks the beginning of Amazing Web Week, which is officially scheduled to run from March 1 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET to March 8 at 5:59 AM PT / 8:59 AM ET. Spider-Man's Web Shooters will be added to chests during the event to help players complete special Amazing Web Week quests. Bouncers will also be unvaulted during the event, appearing both as floor loot and in Supply Drops, in order to give players even more time flying through the air.

Spider-Man's amazing web-swinging ability will be on full display this week.

The Amazing Web Week quests include:

Swing 10 times with Spider-Man’s Web Shooters before landing – 8,000 XP

Travel 25 meters with Spider-Man’s Web Shooters in different neighborhoods (3) – 8,000 XP

Deal damage while airborne from a Bouncer (350) – 8,000 XP

Launch off of a Bouncer with a Quadcrasher and land tricks (150,000) – 8,000 XP

The Impostors mode also receives a boost in the Fortnite 19.40 Patch with the addition of proximity voice chat. This allows players to hear the microphone of any other players in the immediate area, which could help an innocent player escape from a prowling impostor… or set the impostor up for a quick kill.

Finally, the 19.40 patch addresses a few bugs, including the following list taken directly from the notes:

Fixed an issue involving Outfits sometimes glowing with a bright blue “hologram” effect in the Lobby.

Fixed the issue in which POI names would appear on the map only in English regardless of your selected language.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1's finale is quickly approaching on March 19, but guest skins see no sign of slowing down with the announcement of tennis champion Naomi Osaka being added on March 3.