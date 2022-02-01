Fortnite 19.20 Patch Notes Unveil Covert Canyon And Unlock Haven's Masks

Fortnite's 19.20 Patch Notes have been revealed, and while we expected a new location in the last patch, this new one introduces another brand new locale to the island. Also, along with the usual bug fixes and weapon adjustments, Patch 19.20 will finally reveal what's behind those masks we keep seeing on the battle pass screen.

Fortnite 19.20 Patch Notes

The latest patch introduces Covert Canyon, a brand-new area located in the mountains north of Camp Cuddle. The new location has a central waterway that cuts through it, but still has plenty of loot and material to obtain. In fact, the main treasure in the canyon is a Mythic version of the Stinger SMG, which according to the official notes "possess[es] more power than a regular one (and more recoil to match)."

The Mythic Stinger SMG isn't the only weapon being added to the game in the Fortnite 19.20 patch, as the Heavy Shotgun emerges from the vault. The weapon has been adjusted for its return to the spotlight, as it's now a single-slug shotgun with a longer range but poorer accuracy.

Haven's masks finally debut with the 19.20 patch...hey, is that Vi's mask?

Finally, two major parts of the Chapter 3, Season 1 battle pass will finally be unlocked this week, as both Dwayne "The Foundation" Johnson and Haven's Masks can now be earned as part of the pass. While information on The Foundation is still causing anticipation, we've got the full details on how Haven's mask mechanic works.

In order to earn Haven's Masks, players will need to find feathers in chests throughout the island. These feathers can be spent in the "Haven's Masks" section of the battle pass screen. Also, each type of mask will have special quests in order to make them available: for example, Cat Masks are unlocked for purchases by catching fish, while Owl Masks are accessed by gliding.

Finally, the 19.20 patch addresses a few bugs, including the following list taken directly from the notes:

Fixed an issue involving the visual indicator for using a Reboot Van appearing at a greater distance than the sound could be heard.

Fixed an issue involving matches sometimes not being recorded during a tournament session and the points earned in those matches becoming lost.

Fixed an issue involving Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters dropping from eliminated players with a full stock of uses even if it didn’t have a full stock before the player was eliminated.

There may be a lot more coming to Fortnite in the near future with reports that Epic Games has reached an agreement with Paramount to bring some of its franchises to the island. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Indiana Jones? Blue's Clues? The sky's the limit should that partnership come true, we'll just have to wait and see.