Fortnite 19.10 Patch Notes (January 25) Are Having A Pizza Party, And You're Invited

The Fortnite 19.10 January 25 patch hopes you're hungry, because it's bringing you hot and fresh pizza straight out of the oven. The new Pizza Party item will now appear during battle royale matches, letting you throw your squad an impromptu pizza party right on the island.

Each box can be thrown a la the Shield Keg, instantly producing eight slices of Slurpshroom Pizza. When eaten, slices will heal players up to 100 health and 50 shields. Be mindful of where you throw your party, however, because once the pizza is placed on the island, it can't be moved. The new Pizza Party items can be found in chests and supply crates, dropped by Loot Llamas, and randomly appear on the ground as loot. Also, the Tomatohead NPC in the newly revealed Tilted Towers has Pizza Party boxes for sale, so visit him if you need a quick bite.

Pizza time.

Pizza Party joins tornadoes and the aforementioned Tilted Towers as some the biggest additions to the game since Chapter 3 began. The delicious new item also happens to be the favorite food of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, who are rumored to be coming to Fortnite's island as part of a deal with Paramount. Is this a signal of things to come? We'll have to wait and see.