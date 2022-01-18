Fortnite 19.10 Patch Notes Introduce Klombos, Welcome Back Tilted Towers

Fortnite's 19.10 patch notes have been revealed, and this next patch looks like a game-changer. Along with the usual bug fixes and weapon adjustments, Patch 19.10 will finally answer some pressing questions about this new Chapter 3 island.

Fortnite 19.10 Patch Notes

The latest patch brings news that Fortnite fans have been waiting for since the beginning of Chapter 2: Tilted Towers makes its long requested return to the game. The massive snowdrift near the center of the island--the one with the completely inconspicuous frozen blocks--has melted away, revealing the popular POI from Chapter 1's map. All of the original location's buildings have returned, including the clock tower, underground garage, and apartments, which should give longtime Fortnite players a welcome blast from the past.

Welcome back Tilted Towers, you beautiful place.

Meanwhile, those snoring hills that were dotted around the island? Those are Klombos, the massive dinosaur-like creatures from the Chapter 3 Season 1 trailer. Despite their appearance these new creatures are gentle giants, not attacking players unless they're provoked. They'll even let you climb on them, with the blowholes on their backs able to shoot you into the sky to escape danger or move quickly.

You might also see a new food item growing on bushes around the island. These are Klomberries, and they are a Klombo's favorite food. Not only can they calm a Klombo that's been angered into battle, but if a happy Klombo eats enough it may spit out useful items that can lead you to Victory Royale.

Weapon-related changes in the new patch's notes--changes actually made in last week's hotfix--include decreased damage for the Stinger SMG, slightly decreased damage for the MK-Seven Assault Rifle, and a faster reload speed for the Auto Shotgun. The update also brings back the Grenade Launcher, adjusted to fire more directly at opponents and detonate after one bounce.

Finally, the 19.10 patch addresses a few bugs, including the following list taken directly from the notes:

Fixed an issue involving Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters getting interrupted after players swung onto web bouncers.

Fixed an issue involving players encountering a “Network Connection Lost” error when trying to join a match as a spectator. With this issue fixed, the option to join a match as a spectator has been re-enabled.

Fixed an issue that caused us to disable healing from resting in a Tent. Healing from resting in a Tent is now re-enabled.

Fixed an issue involving campfires sometimes not healing players.

Fixed an issue that caused us to disable DLSS for DirectX 11. DLSS for DirectX 11 is now re-enabled.

Fixed an issue involving Daily Quests not being visible in the Quests tab after players returned from a non-core mode.

There may be a lot more coming to Fortnite in the near future with reports that Epic Games has reached an agreement with Paramount to bring some of its franchises to the island. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Indiana Jones? Blue's Clues? The sky's the limit should that partnership come true, we'll just have to wait and see.