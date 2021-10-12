Fortnite 18.20 Patch Notes Include More Unvaulted Weapons

The Fortnite 18.20 patch notes have arrived, and they reveal a new community poll that will determine Season 8's next unvaulted weapon. Alongside that major headline, the patch also includes quality-of-life fixes for Impostors mode, bug fixes in battle royale, and more. Here's everything in the Fortnite 18.20 update.

The War Effort - Combat Assault Rifle Versus Combat SMG

After fans overwhelmingly voted to unvault the Shockwave Launcher earlier this season, now they can vote once more to see the return of one of two fan-favorite offensive weapons. The Combat Assault Rifle and Combat SMG are the subject of J.B. Chimpanski's latest "War Effort," and fans with an opinion on the matter can contribute gold bars at War Effort boards around the island.

The first weapon to be fully funded by players will appear in the game shortly after and subsequently will be found as loot in future matches this season, while the other item will stay in the vault. These "combat" variants look similar to their already present counterparts on the island, but they actually pack a better punch thanks to improved power and bullet spread, though they thus suffer a stronger recoil and must be handled with care.

Impostors Mode Improvements

For players who spend more time being sus than on the Battle Bus, they can enjoy quality-of-life features coming to Impostors today, including the much-requested voice chat feature, so you can call out players with words, not just emotes. Players who don't want to play in rounds using voice chat can elect to queue into quick chat games only.

Additionally, players can now use a new role bias feature that will tip the scales in favor of their preferred role, Impostor or Agent. It doesn't guarantee players will get the role they want, but it does make it more likely. In the reveal of these new features, Epic also name-dropped Among Us and Innersloth, signaling the pair's past differences are perhaps behind them.

The patch notes are full of details, but we're no closer to figuring out what these cubes are doing.

Remaining Fortnite 18.20 Patch Notes

Epic also added that more daily and weekly quests are on the way, though not yet present in this update. As for the big fixes and other headlines, here's what else to expect in today's patch.

Daily quests now award 45,000 XP instead of 30,000 XP

Fixed an issue involving players not being able to use a Fishing Rod while in the passenger seat of a Motorboat or in the back of an OG Bear truck.

Fixed an issue involving Battle Pass page unlock progress not always tracking correctly.

Fixed an issue involving Nintendo Switch players not being heard in voice chat by players on other consoles.

The patch is now live on all platforms. For more on Fortnite this week, don't miss the new Squid Game maps in Fortnite Creative mode and the rumors of a Fortnite movie.