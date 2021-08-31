Fortnite 17.50 Patch Notes Include Streamlined Creative Library, Easier Superman Quests

Fortnite 17.50 patch notes are here, and it's clear we're in the endgame now. This is the final update of Season 7 and will carry players through the final two weeks of the season. It's a wide-ranging patch that affects battle royale, creative, and more. Let's get into everything that's new in the Fortnite 17.50 update.

Wild Weeks - Week 3

These weapons may be vaulted for Season 8, so enjoy them while they last.

Back for another week starting this Thursday is Wild Weeks, this time focusing on alien and Io tech weapons. Related Legendary Quests will have players doing damage with these likely outgoing weapons, and players will enjoy increased drop rates for all alien and IO tech weapons.

Drop rates will improve so much, in fact, that IO chests found at dish stations will now guarantee at least one weapon drop from this category, while they'll also spawn more often in regular chests.

Playlist Discovery Update

Also new in the 17.50 update is an overhaul to the game's playlist menu. Players will still find all the Epic originals, like battle royale, Team Rumble, and Impostors, but now a Netflixian virtual library seeks to better highlight the best creative mode content in the game.

Players can refine their searches by categories or tags and add games to their favorites whenever they want. They can also browse the "Featured" section to see what Epic is promoting on a rotating schedule.

Fortnite 17.50 Patch Notes

As for what else is new, the list is scattered but impactful. Here's what else you'll find in 17.50:

The Mothership has begun abducting Corny Complex

Fixed an issue involving being unable to use inventory items after swapping from a Prop-ifier to a Consumable

Reduced the number of Epic Quests needed to unlock Superman’s additional rewards. Previously all Superman rewards were unlocked at 84 Epic Quest completions. As of 17.50, only 50 Epic Quest completions are needed.

Fortnite patch 17.50 is now live on all platforms. For more on what's new this week, don't miss the Best Friendzy event running through September 12, which also happens to be the day before Fortnite Season 8 begins.