Fortnite 17.20 Patch Notes Include Fixes To Rifts, Ziplines, And More

Fortnite update 17.20 has arrived and as you'll see in the 17.20 patch notes, it's more a bug-fixing patch than a content update. The 17.10 patch added lots of new gameplay features like Abductors and the Mothership, but this time Epic is focused on repairing a few broken parts of the game, such as Rifts and Ziplines, which were both disabled earlier this season. Here's all you need to know about Fortnite update 17.20.

Fortnite 17.20 Patch Notes

At the top of the list is something that was announced yesterday: Bugha's Late Game, a limited-time tournament that will run between today, July 20, through July 28, offering $100,000 prize pools to different regions of the competition.

Bugha won the first-ever Fortnite World Series in 2019 at the young age of 16, and this week will be immortalized with his own Fortnite skin and tournament. While many will elect not to compete in the Bugha's Late Game tournament, another part of the patch will have widespread implications. Preferred item slots have arrived after being detailed last week.

With Preferred Item Slots, you can trust your newly acquired weapons, throwables, and healing items to immediately be placed where you like them in their five-slot personal inventory. If, like me, you spend some of each match separating your Slurp Juice and Bandages from your Assault Rifle and Fireflies, this new update will automatically do that work for you based on preferences you can set in the game's menus between rounds of battle royale.

You can assign your own preferred item slots in the menus between rounds, or acquaint themselves with the default version of this new feature. The default active configuration for item slots 1-5 is "1) Assault Rifle | 2) Shotgun | 3) Unassigned | 4) Unassigned | 5) Consumable." Either way, where items go in one's inventory will now be more predictable, which should make it easier to shuffle between weapons and items in the heat of battle.

Sorting your inventory is now simpler thanks to Fortnite update 17.20.

A slew of bug fixes has also come with the new patch. Here's that in full:

Fixed an issue that caused us to disable Ziplines. Ziplines are now re-enabled.

Fixed an issue that caused us to disable Rifts obtained from vendors. Vendor Rifts are now re-enabled.

Fixed an issue involving items being automatically equipped in certain cases when picked up.

Fixed an issue involving the Grimey Outfit’s reactivity not working.

Fixed an issue involving the button for Arena Division/tournament details being unresponsive on controller.

Fixed an issue involving the ‘Hold Inventory button’ Crafting menu shortcut not working.

With Ziplines and Rifts both returning, you can once more move about Apollo in fun and sometimes life-saving ways. Datamines emerging from this update point to two weeks of leaks, which suggests Fortnite update 17.30 may be coming three weeks from now, but we'll know more as we get closer to that time. Until then, update 17.20 is now live on all platforms.

For more on Fortnite, don't miss the full Bugha Fortnite skin details, and if you're in LA this week, you can check out LeBron's Fortnite Taco Tuesday pop-up restaurant.