Fortnite 15.50 Update Announced, Removes Hand Cannon

Fortnite is changing yet again, as Epic Games has announced the first details on patch 15.50, which arrives very soon in the battle royale game.

The update removes the Hand Cannon from play, while "another item" is coming back. However, Epic did not announce what this item is. It only said, "Spread the news!"

A new update rapidly approaches.

v15.50 is scheduled for release on March 2. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/CCuZwikUfn — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 1, 2021

v15.50 brings:

🔫 The Hand Cannon heads back to the vault, while another item returns. Spread the news!

🏝 New Island size in Creative & localized Featured Creative Hub support! — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 1, 2021

Additionally, update 15.50 adds a new island size to the Creative mode, while there will also be localized featured creative hub support with this update.

The new Fortnite update is slated to roll out on March 2, beginning with downtime that starts at 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET. It's not precisely clear how long the downtime will run for.

In other news, Epic is going to reveal LazarBeam's Fortnite skin very soon, while the game recently added its latest mega-brand crossover event by bringing Ripley and a Xenomorph from the Alien series to the game. The game is also getting a crossover with Batman comics, this time with Fortnite codes in the comics themselves that will unlock a special armored Batman skin.