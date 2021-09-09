Forspoken Trailer Shows Our First Look At Combat On PS5

Forspoken, the Square Enix project formerly known as Project Athia, got a new trailer at today's PlayStation Showcase. The lengthy PS5 trailer showed the hero, Frey, journey from our real world into a magical land.

Naturally, as a hero from another land, Frey has to contend with legions of monsters, and this trailer gave us our first good look at combat in action. We saw a variety of magical abilities like ice dispatched against evil creatures. We also saw a good bit of story content, explaining Frey's mindset as she learns about this new world, and some graceful traversal.

Forspoken is coming Spring 2022.