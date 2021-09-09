Forspoken Trailer Shows Our First Look At Combat On PS5
A new trailer for Forspoken shown at the September PlayStation showcase introduced us to our fish-out-of-water heroine, and showed our first look at the magical combat.
Forspoken, the Square Enix project formerly known as Project Athia, got a new trailer at today's PlayStation Showcase. The lengthy PS5 trailer showed the hero, Frey, journey from our real world into a magical land.
Naturally, as a hero from another land, Frey has to contend with legions of monsters, and this trailer gave us our first good look at combat in action. We saw a variety of magical abilities like ice dispatched against evil creatures. We also saw a good bit of story content, explaining Frey's mindset as she learns about this new world, and some graceful traversal.
Forspoken is coming Spring 2022.
