Forspoken Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Magical Surfboard

Forspoken gameplay was shown off during the March 2022 PlayStation State of Play, showing a mix of acrobatics and magical abilities needed to take down a dragon. Luminous Productions' game continues to look very ambitious, with a variety of enemies such as a flaming skeleton monster and a giant, very scary lion.

The dragon battle looks particularly challenging. Not only will Frey make use of her attacks to take down the beast, but she'll also have to use some magical parkour techniques, jumping in midair to dodge and deal strikes quickly.

To traverse, you'll be able to ride on a magical surfboard, as shown in a very brief clip from the trailer, and conjuring a mix of projectile and melee spells will give you the edge in combat. The mix of a "modern" setting with fantastical elements should lead to plenty of surprises, and gameplay influences from series like Uncharted and Infamous is apparent, as well. Prior to developing the game, Luminous Productions worked on Final Fantasy XV.

Forspoken is out on PS5 and PC on October 11. It was delayed from its May date just a few days ago.