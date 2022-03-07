Forspoken Delayed To October 11

Square Enix and Luminous Productions announced that Forspoken has been delayed to October 11. It was originally set to launch on May 25.

"We have made the decision to move the release date of Forspoken to October 11, 2022. Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us," said Luminous Productions in a statement. "To that end, during the next few months, we will focus all of our efforts on polishing the game and can't wait for you to experience Frey's journey this fall."

Forspoken follows a young woman named Frey Holland from New York City who is transported to Athia, a mystical and fantastical world where she must find her way home. Forspoken's original release date of May 25 was revealed during The Game Awards back in December. The game will launch on PlayStation 5 and PC in October now.

It will also be a timed console exclusive for PS5 for "at least 24 months." However, Forspoken will not be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC like some of Square Enix's other games such as last year's NEO: The World Ends With You and the upcoming Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

In GameSpot's Forspoken preview, Jordan Ramee said, "Forspoken looks like a game where you return to a hub city and regularly venture out into a world that appears to be shockingly devoid of anything meaningful to do but flip through the air and fight enemies. Problem is, I've seen all those things come together in a game before, and BioWare's Anthem didn't turn out so well."