Former Nintendo Boss Reggie Fils-Aime's Book Is Out May 2022, See The New Cover

Reggie Fils-Aime, the former Nintendo of America president, is releasing a book later this year, and it now has a new release date and a final cover. The book is called Disrupting the Game, with a tagline, "From the Bronx to the top of Nintendo." The book arrives May 3, 2022.

The cover shows Fils-Aime's face prominently, with one side of the image looking pixelated to seemingly reference the "disruption" element of it all, and also potentially how Fils-Aime started in an era of more pixelated graphics and saw the company through the HD era. This cover was designed by the publisher, HarperCollins, and commercial photographer Brandon Hill.

Final cover and new May 3, 2022 pub date. Love the design by @HarperCollins and @BHillPhotos. Preorders are up at all major booksellers. pic.twitter.com/JnYWly42VF — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) February 2, 2022

In Disrupting the Game, Fils-Aime shares leadership lessons and stories from his life and career.

"Learn from Reggie how to leverage disruptive thinking to pinpoint the life choices that will make you truly happy, conquer negative perceptions from those who underestimate or outright dismiss you, and master the grit, perseverance, and resilience it takes to dominate in the business world and to reach your professional dreams," reads a line from the book's description.

After leaving Nintendo in 2019, Fils-Aime joined the board of directors at GameStop, though he has since left that position amid the upheaval related to the short squeeze/meme stock situation of 2021. He is currently the chairman of the UTA Acquisition Corp., while he also sits on the board of Brunswick Corp., a company that makes very nice boats.

Fils-Aime isn't the only big name in gaming with a book coming out. Gears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski is writing a book as well, and it's called Control Freak: My Epic Adventure Making Video Games. This book arrives in July 2022, not long after Fils-Aime's book debuts.