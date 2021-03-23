Xbox Network? Last Of Us Show Changes Story Breath Of The Wild Mod In Beta Justice League Differences Resident Evil Village PC System Requirements Xbox Game Pass Games

Former GameStop Exec On Turmoil At The Company

An ex-exec at GameStop has recalled internal tension about the direction of the company.

By on

Comments

Attention is back on video game retailer GameStop as it prepares to release its first earnings report since its stock soared in value in January this year. With plenty of discussion over whether the ailing retailer can live up to its lofty $200 share price, a former exec has spoken to the Wall Street Journal about internal turmoil within the company about its direction and competition.

Chris Petrovic joined GameStop in 2009 to spearhead its digital ventures, but says that the products that were picked up by the company in this space, such as digital game downloads and game streaming, were quickly abandoned. Petrovic resigned from GameStop in 2013.

"A lot of the initiatives that we had brought to the table and invested in just died on the vine," Petrovic said of his time with the company. He also spoke of an internal division between those who considered the rise of digital downloads and cloud gaming as threats, and those who were unconcerned.

These strategic missteps led to the company becoming one of the most shorted on the market, as seasoned investors bet against the company. This is one of the factors that then led to retail investors buying GameStop shares in bulk, trying to force short sellers to give up their bets at a loss.

Though not retaining the heights it reached in January, GameStop's share price is still much higher than most analysts believe the company's value to be, currently sitting at around $200 per share. Investors say they have confidence in new board member and major investor Ryan Cohen to turn the company around.

Click To Unmute
  1. 25 Years Of Resident Evil
  2. Justice League Snyder Cut VS Original: 23 Biggest Changes
  3. Next Mass Effect: What We Want To See
  4. BAFTA Games Awards 2021
  5. Razer & HyperX's Budget $50 Headphones - Which Is Best?
  6. Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals - Official Silent Hill DLC Trailer
  7. Atomic Heart - Official Photo Mode Reveal Trailer
  8. MLB The Show 21 - "The Game Has Changed" Gameplay Trailer
  9. Ready or Not - Partnership Announcement Trailer
  10. TEKKEN 7 – Lidia Sobieska Launch Trailer
  11. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – PS5 Extended and Enhanced Features Video
  12. Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Gunner Closed Beta Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: What The Heck Is Going On With GameStop

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)