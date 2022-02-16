Former Cyberpunk 2077 And Witcher 3 Developers Form Rebel Wolves Studio

Former Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk developers have formed Rebel Wolves, a new studio that is working on a dark fantasy game built in Unreal 5 Engine. So far, the team includes design director Daniel Sadowski, narrative director and main writer Jakub Szamalek, animation director Tamara Zawada, art director Bartłomiej Gaweł, with the team boasting credits on games such as Cyberpunk 2077, the Witcher series, Growing Up, and Shadow Warrior 2.

As for the studio's first title, the unnamed project is designed to be the first entry in a planned saga. "In order to create truly great games, we won't chase trends or numbers. Our goal is clearly defined: to create memorable games, tell moving stories, and evoke visceral emotions," Szamalek said in a press release. "It's ambitious, true--and I'm glad it is. Art needs ambition. I don't want to create another game. I want to work on titles people will remember."

Another key part of Rebel Wolves' identity is its commitment to put the needs of its employees first, as the studio wants to create games on its own terms but not at the cost of burning out its staff. Rebel Wolves will be based in Warsaw, Poland, and its first game will be released on PC and console. More details will be revealed in time, but for now, you can get a feel for what Rebel Wolves is working on by checking out this piece of concept art:

Teaser art for Rebel Wolves' first game

Staying in Poland, CD Projekt Red unveiled a number of massive updates for Cyberpunk 2077. The game that several Rebel Wolves members worked on has received a new-gen upgrade, plenty of free DLC, and other quality-of-life enhancements.