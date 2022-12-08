Former Battlefield 4 Producer Returns To DICE, Will Lead Production On Franchise

Electronic Arts is getting one piece of the Battlefield band back together. David Sirland--who previously worked on Battlefield V, Battlefield 1, and Battlefield 4--has returned to DICE as a lead producer for the franchise.

Sirland announced the move on Twitter, stating, "things really are very different (in a good way)." The new lead producer added that he's "eager to make the future of Battlefield brighter and better than ever!"

(1/2) Well, hello again @battlefield community - I’m back! This time around, things really are very different (in a good way) - and I’m _super_ eager to make the future of Battlefield brighter and better than ever! — David Sirland (@tiggr_) December 8, 2022

What that specifically entails will require patience, according to Sirland. "Information on what [that] actually means in more detail will spill as time goes on, but rest assured I am going to listen to your feedback, your woes, your ideas and champion a game that you would love to play," he said.

Most recently, Sirland spent over two years working at developer Sharkmob on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt. That game will see less developmental support as the player base has dwindled.

Meanwhile, Battlefield 2042 was the latest entry in the FPS franchise. Electronic Arts admitted in June that "everybody was disappointed" with the game after a poor launch. The reception may have played a part in a major reshuffling for the Battlefield leadership team in December 2021.

But there are big plans for the series going forward. Electronic Arts reportedly has multiple new Battlefield experiences in the works, including a narrative campaign from a former Halo designer.