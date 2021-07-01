Forget Cloud Gaming, You Can Play Pinball On The Google iOS App

Google sure does love its Easter egg minigames. If your internet has ever been out and you tried to browse the web on Google Chrome, you at least know about the dinosaur minigame. However, The Verge has spotted yet another new Easter egg from the Alphabet-owned company, this time in its iOS app in the form of a pinball game.

To open up Google's new minigame in its iOS app, open it up and head over to the Tabs menu. From there, get rid of any tabs you have open and wait a moment. Eventually, colorful shapes should start to appear at the bottom of your screen. Swipe up and you'll be thrown into a simple, Google-style pinball game.

There's nothing really special about the game. You have to break floating shapes with a ball and use your thumbs to control paddles at the bottom of the screen. Eventually, your ball gets smaller and other shapes appear for you to break. If you're out in the middle of nowhere with no internet connection and no games downloaded, it seems like a decent way to kill some time. It's worth noting that this minigame isn't exactly brand-new, having been shared on Reddit nearly two weeks ago.

Of course, if you are connected to the internet (and have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription) you'll have more options for gaming on your iOS device. Xbox cloud gaming is currently available on iOS devices, including iPhones. Playing on the go with an iOS device has also been made easier thanks to the release of a few new iOS-specific gaming peripherals that have received official Xbox approval.