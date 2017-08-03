For Honor DLC Season 3 Revealed, Here's When It Starts

Ubisoft is not finished support the swordfighting game For Honor. The publisher today announced that the biggest-ever third season, called "Grudge & Glory," will arrive on August 15 for all platforms. It adds new content in the form of new heroes and maps, along with features like a 1v1 mode and other updates to the gameplay experience.

All of the maps and updates are free when the update hits. The new heroes, Highlander and Gladiator, will be available on August 15 for people who own the Season Pass. Everyone else can buy them with 15,000 Steel credits a week later, on August 22.

You can see official descriptions for Highlander and Gladiator below, written by Ubisoft:

Highlander (Viking Hybrid) – Highlanders are patient heroes capable of switching between two different fighting forms. Their defensive form allows forcounter-attacking and trading blows, while their offensive form empowers them to unleash their deadliest attacks at the expense of being able to block. Wielding the heaviest and longest sword in the game, the Highlander's massive claymore gives them a deadly combination of strength and range.

Gladiator (Knight Assassin) – Wielding a trident and shield, Gladiators have made a living off of killing for sport, and now bring their ruthlessness and skill to war. Equipped with little armor, they can punch their opponents to create separation to set up attacks and stuns. Their larger stamina meter and reduced cool down times make them extremely agile and dangerous opponents.

As for the new maps, these are called Sentinel and Viking Village. Ubisoft says both maps "hold a unique and deadly environmental hazard which will force players to master the terrain and be aware of their surroundings at all times."

Here are some other key takeaways about For Honor's third season:

New legendary gear rarity

Max reputation for all heroes is rising to 40

1v1 duel tournaments are coming for all platforms

4v4 ranked modes are coming later this year

"Several additional gameplay updates" are coming at launch.

More gameplay adjustments "to better balance offensive and defensive play styles" will continue to be tested for the duration of Season 3.

Ubisoft will showcase the Grudge & Glory content during a livestream event taking place starting at 11 AM PT on August 12 through the For Honor Twitch channel. For now, you can see some of the content in action through the announcement trailer above.