For Honor Adds Spiritual Samurai Kyoshin In Latest Update

For Honor's patch 2.29 update is out now, and it adds a new hero in the form of Kyoshin, a spiritual samurai who is a master of fighting with a concealed blade, and utilizes katana, scabbard, and otherworldly powers to cut down foes.

Kyoshin is rated as a hard-difficulty character with a counter-attack focused fighting style. A special stance, Kaze Stance, will allow players to block attacks and then follow-up with quick combos, all while utilizing a variety of unblockable and undodgeable mix-up attacks. Kyoshin's fighting style is a bit different from other For Honor heroes, using not only a blade but also its scabbard, which makes for some fancy-looking combos.

But the new hero isn't the only thing coming in For Honor's latest update. Some slight UI changes are coming, as well as a number of bug fixes for maps and various heroes.

Warriors: the team is currently investigating issues with Kyoshin purchases on multiple platforms. We will let you know as soon as we have an update. Thank you for your patience! https://t.co/6Qa3Jvbvwh — For Honor (@ForHonorGame) July 22, 2021

Unfortunately, it looks like players are currently experiencing issues purchasing Kyoshin across multiple platforms, with Ubisoft saying it is investigating the problem and will update players soon. As a result, the game will be undergoing additional maintenance later today. Below are the update's full patch notes:

For Honor Update 2.29 Patch Notes

PS4: 1.6Gb, Xbox One: 2.02Gb, PC: 3.28Gb

NEW HERO – KYOSHIN

The Kyoshin are legendary Samurai who have a deep connection to the spiritual realms. Their special training led them to master the art of fighting with a concealed blade, the Shikomizue. While they flow through battle wielding their sword and scabbard, they use heavenly powers to gain the upper hand against the enemy. Their special Kaze Stance can block incoming attacks and allow them to retaliate quickly**.**

· Difficulty: Hard

· Counter-Attacker Fighting Style

· Group Fighting Specialist

Special Capabilities

· Kaze Stance: Defensive Stance that Blocks Incoming Attacks

· Kaze Attacks: Attacks from Kaze Stance can lead to Quick Combos

· Unblockable and Undodgeable Mix-Ups

IMPROVEMENTS

USER INTERFACE

· Traits menu changes:

o New tile icon

o The ‘Gender’ tab (in English) has been changed to “Body Type”

o Default Body Type (and associated voice) appears as “1” on screen; if there’s any Alternate option available, it appears as “2”

Developer’s comment: These modifications only affect UI; heroes still have the same amount of customization options as before.

BUG FIXES

FIGHTERS

Warden

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Warden's Out of Stamina right side Heavy attack to have the wrong animation (FH-1676)

Kensei

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Kensei to play the wrong block animation after blocking a Heavy Light combo from different sides (FH-1525)

Nobushi

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Nobushi to have odd animation transitions when chaining into Heavy Finisher (FH-1407)

Jiang Jun

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Jiang Jun's Top Light into Top Light chain to have an offset camera (FH-1512)

Hitokiri

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Hitokiri to have the wrong animation during Side Dodge Heavy Chain (FH-1569)

Jormungandr

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Jormungandr to have a sliding dodge animation after a feint (FH-537)

Zhanhu

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Zhanhu right side Heavy to have the wrong animation when performed after a right-side parry

FEATS

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused Heroes to not receive damage if they run in the center of “Arrow Strike” (FH-1266)

MAP

Citadel Gate

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that allowed the player to bypass the collisions and get out of the world at multiple locations near Capture Point C

High Fort

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that allowed the player to be able to bypass collisions after getting bumped at multiple locations

Qiang Pass

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the player to get killed when opponent performs shield bash towards the corners of inner and outer gates (FH-252)

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the opponent to be killed if a bump attack or guard break bump is used near the gate in phase 1 (FH-1404)

USER INTERFACE

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused a visual glitch to be displayed on Hero’s right side (FH-1873)

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that blocked Faction Change at the beginning of a new Season

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused a Field of View change from 87 to 90 to display floating banners in the background (FH-1770)

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Respawn timers for both teams to disappear when either team enters breaking, even though non-breaking players were still able to respawn (FH-1402)

CUSTOMIZATION

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Tiandi, Shaolin, Nuxia and Jiang Jun to be missing Gambler's Fallacy Battle Outfit (FH-1864)

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused inconsistencies with opponent’s bodies collisions after the Warden's “Blackstone Bash” Execution (FH-1796)

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused a Frame Rate drop when highlighting Season 18 Battle Pass Emblem in Emblem Editor

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Warden’s “Megaera Chest” piece to not have physics simulation

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Jormungandr's “Eclipse” event weapon parts to be positioned backward (FH-1387)

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Hitokiri “Butterfly Beheading” execution to be louder than expected (FH-1615)

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Weapon to be offset for the Berserker while performing the “Severe Amputation” Execution in the barracks and in game (FH-2140)

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Shinobi's "Hooked on a Killing" Execution to last longer than expected (FH-1508)

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Orochi “Seijuro's Finesse” Execution camera to not face in the right direction after the execution (FH-1427)

· [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Raider “Steinunn chest” piece to not apply the color palette on the chest (FH-1074)