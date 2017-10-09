Football Manager 2018's New Features Revealed

Football Manager 2018 launches next month, and developer Sports Interactive has begun revealing the game's new features. The biggest change shown off so far is the addition of team dynamics, which expand on how a group of players gels together and can affect both how the team performs on the pitch and how much support they give you as manager.

In the video below, SI explains how better team cohesion can lead to a boost in player attributes, while different squad atmospheres can affect players' respective moods in different ways. Your squad may end up with divisions in social groups if you sign players of differing levels of professionalism, for example.

The developer recently announced that Football Manager 2018 would include an updated match engine and expand on how players are scouted, among other changes. More details on these features will be released over the coming weeks, the company said.

Other than Football Manager 2018's release date, not much else is currently known about this year's title. The management sim is coming out for PC, Mac, and Linux on November 10, launching simultaneously with its mobile and tablet counterparts, Football Manager Mobile 2018 and Football Manager Touch 2018.