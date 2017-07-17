Following Switch's Splatoon 2 Release, The Series Will Receive An Online Anime Series

Despite being one of Nintendo's newest franchise, Splatoon has already become one of its most popular, particularly in Japan. The Inklings have gone on to star in their own manga series, and Squid Sisters Callie and Marie even held a live concert at the Japanese gaming event Niconico Tokaigi last year. Now, an anime inspired by the franchise is set to premiere next month.

The Japanese magazine CoroCoro has announced it will be airing a Splatoon anime on its YouTube channel (via Japanese Nintendo). The animated adaptation will be based on CoroCoro's monthly manga series, which follows a team of Blue Inklings as they take part in Turf Wars against other teams. The anime premieres on August 12.

Splatoon 2's first Splatfest event took place this weekend and saw Team Ice Cream defeat Team Cake in the debut competition. It also provided us with a glimpse at the game's distinctly Nintendo-style warning, which appears to people who repeatedly disconnect during online matches. Other details about the game were revealed in a recent Nintendo Direct broadcast.

Splatoon 2 releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch this week, on July 21. The Nintendo Switch Online mobile app will roll out alongside it and allow players to voice chat with friends and view a stat-tracking service called SplatNet 2. GameSpot will have a full review of Splatoon 2 tomorrow.