Fortnite Alien Artifacts Apex Legends Seer Guide August Game Pass Games Last Of Us TV Show Xbox Walmart Restock PS5 Restock Tracker

Focus Home Interactive Buys Streets Of Rage 4 Co-Developer Dotemu

The French publisher Focus Home Interactive has purchased the retro-focused developer Dotemu, best known for Windjammers 2 and Streets Of Rage 4.

By on

Comments

The French developer and publisher Dotemu, which focuses on retro titles, has been acquired by fellow French publisher Focus Home Interactive. Best known for the hit brawler revival Streets of Rage 4, Dotemu has brought many acclaimed retro games to modern consoles, including the multiplayer frisbee battler Windjammers and the old-school platformer remake Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap.

According to a press release, Focus Home purchased a 77.5% share in the company for 38.5 million euros, in addition to another 15 million euros conditional on future revenue. The press release also revealed that Streets of Rage 4 has been played by over 2.5 million people worldwide, though it's unclear how this metric translates directly to sales numbers. (For comparison, the game was available on Xbox Game Pass for a time.)

Click To Unmute
  1. 7 Reasons to Try Call of Duty Mobile
  2. Marvel's Avengers - Road to Wakanda: Children of T'Chaka
  3. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends - Rivals Update Trailer
  4. Genshin Impact - Official Yoimiya Character Teaser: "The Queen Of Summer On Narukami Island"
  5. Apex Legends: Emergence Battle Pass Trailer
  6. Hades, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Skate | Xbox Game Pass Show
  7. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - Luke Gameplay Announcement Trailer
  8. Street Fighter V Summer Update 2021
  9. Chernobylite - Official PC Launch trailer
  10. Sonic Colors: Ultimate - PC Gameplay
  11. 30 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  12. Scav Karma: Escape From Tarkov's Best Feature Yet

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare - Official Launch Trailer

Dotemu president Cyrille Imbert will remain, though he will also serve as a managing director of the indie game publishing division within Focus Home, which will soon be formally created. Announced Dotemu projects like Metal Slug Tactics and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will continue. The hotly anticipated WindJammers 2 is still scheduled for a 2021 release date.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Streets of Rage 4
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
WindJammers 2
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)