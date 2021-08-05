Focus Home Interactive Buys Streets Of Rage 4 Co-Developer Dotemu

The French developer and publisher Dotemu, which focuses on retro titles, has been acquired by fellow French publisher Focus Home Interactive. Best known for the hit brawler revival Streets of Rage 4, Dotemu has brought many acclaimed retro games to modern consoles, including the multiplayer frisbee battler Windjammers and the old-school platformer remake Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap.

According to a press release, Focus Home purchased a 77.5% share in the company for 38.5 million euros, in addition to another 15 million euros conditional on future revenue. The press release also revealed that Streets of Rage 4 has been played by over 2.5 million people worldwide, though it's unclear how this metric translates directly to sales numbers. (For comparison, the game was available on Xbox Game Pass for a time.)

Dotemu president Cyrille Imbert will remain, though he will also serve as a managing director of the indie game publishing division within Focus Home, which will soon be formally created. Announced Dotemu projects like Metal Slug Tactics and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will continue. The hotly anticipated WindJammers 2 is still scheduled for a 2021 release date.