Flintlock The Siege Of Dawn Comes To Game Pass Day One

Kepler Interactive and A44 gave us a new look at Flintlock The Siege Of Dawn during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Flintlock The Siege Of Dawn will come to Xbox consoles, PC, and on cloud in 2023 and will be playable on day one on Game Pass.

The shown off at the showcase opens with a woman narrating about how the gods appeared and ruined everyone's life. She then goes on to explain how she intends to find out if she can kill a god. The trailer then goes on to show beta gameplay of her fighting a series of enemies using melee/ranged weapons and even magic. While she's fighting these enemies, she has a trusted companion helping her with every fight.

The game features an open world where players can fly through deserts, trek through ruins, and explore the mysterious City of Dawn. Flintlock The Siege Of Dawn is a new IP from the team who brought us Ashen an action RPG in 2018. The action open-world RPG is also set to release on both the PS4 and PS5.

