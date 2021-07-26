Flawless Victory: Mortal Kombat 11 Passes 12 Million Sales

Mortal Kombat 11 was a flawless victory for NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive, as the fighting game has passed 12 million sales. That figure accounts for about 16% of the franchise's total console sales, meaning we're probably going to see plenty more of Scorpion, Raiden, and the rest of Earthrealm's warriors in the future.

To date, Mortal Kombat console games have sold 73 million units, dating back to the original game in 1992. Since then, there have been well over a dozen games in the series, including some not-terribly-good spin-off titles. The Mortal Kombat Mobile game has also been a huge success, with more than 138 million installs.

Between the last few games, NetherRealm has also developed the Injustice series, leading to speculation that a third game is in the works, though series co-creator Ed Boon is certainly teasing that Marvel could be involved in his next game, as well.

As of earlier this month, development on Mortal Kombat 11 has ended, including creating new DLC characters (or kharacters). The conclusion of development comes more than two years after the game's initial launch, adding tons of new content and bespoke versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

For more Mortal Kombat, you can check out the film released earlier this year. A reboot of the series that's not connected to the '90s movies, it's full of references for longtime fans and is much more violent than the older movies, as well, fitting more in line with the series' aesthetic.