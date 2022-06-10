Flashpoint LTM Hits Apex Legends Mobile For This Weekend Only

Flashpoint, the popular Apex Legends limited-time mode, is now available to play on Apex Legends Mobile–but it’s only sticking around for the weekend.

Flashpoint first appeared in the PC and console versions of Apex Legends in Season 6. In Flashpoint games, healing items are not available in the loot pool. Instead, players can only heal their wounds while standing inside Flashpoint Zones, which get crowded quickly.

The Flashpoint LTM, as seen in Apex Legends Mobile.

Flashpoint Zones appear as big blue circles on the map, and while they may seem like a safe haven at first glance, they’re often the site of fierce battles between multiple squads who are lurking within the healing oasis. Thankfully, players don’t have to do anything special to activate the healing mechanic--once you enter a Flashpoint Zone, you will automatically begin to heal any damage your health or shields may have taken.

Unlike in the standard battle royale mode, Flashpoint games do not see the ring close itself in phases. Instead, the ring is continuously shrinking throughout the entire game, so keeping your eyes on the map during Flashpoint matches is a must. The last thing you want is to take ring damage while struggling to reach the nearest Flashpoint Zone.

Just like the fast-paced nature of its matches, Flashpoint mode isn’t staying in one place for long--the LTM will only be available in Apex Legends Mobile for the next two days, so be sure to check it out before it disappears.