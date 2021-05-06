Flash Deal On Super Mario Odyssey Drops It To $30 Today Only

We've seen some pretty great discounts on Nintendo Switch exclusives this week, but GameStop's deal of the day offers a stellar discount on one of the best Nintendo Switch games: Super Mario Odyssey. The brilliant 3D platformer is on sale for just $30 today only at GameStop. This is a price we very rarely see, even during the holidays. As such, it's possible Super Mario Odyssey will sell out before the deal expires tonight.

Odyssey is one of the most inventive Mario games in franchise history thanks to its level of freedom and expanded bag of platforming tricks for the plumber to employ. The lavish open-world kingdoms are littered with great platforming sequences, clever puzzles, and a bevy of secrets. Though primarily thought of as a solo experience, Super Mario Odyssey also has a fun co-op mode where one player controls Mario's sentient hat Cappy. It earned a rare 10/10 in our Super Mario Odyssey review.

There are several other Nintendo Switch games on sale for solid prices, too. Fire Emblem: Three Houses, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition are discounted to $40 each at Amazon and GameStop. You can also grab Paper Mario: The Origami King for $46 at Amazon, which is one of the best prices we've seen for the 2020 RPG, and New Pokemon Snap for $50 at eBay.

