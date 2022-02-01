Five Upcoming Dark Pictures Games May Have Just Had Their Titles Revealed

Supermassive Games has applied for trademarks on five new games in its The Dark Pictures series in Europe. Three games in the series have already been released and all five applications were posted on January 31.

As spotted by user the_marmolade on Twitter, the five games have full titles attached to them:

The Dark Pictures: The Craven Man

The Dark Picture Presents: O Death

The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020

The Dark Pictures: Intercession

the Dark Pictures: Winterfold

Here's the next few years of The Dark Pictures Anthology games: https://t.co/IWWLCvSUYu pic.twitter.com/QaWsyUaMQF — The_Marmolade (@the_marmolade) February 1, 2022

It's too early to know what these entries will contain, but there are some interesting details within their titles and logo designs. Directive 8020's text uses some sort of high-tech-looking font, as well as a picture of the moon in place of one of its zero digits. This could imply that this entry has some sci-fi elements. The definition of intercession is to say a prayer on behalf of another person. The logo also features an upside-down cross, possibly indicating some religious themes.

Interestingly, O Death is the only entry with the "Presents" label on it. "O Death" is a traditional Appalachian folk song, and when combined with the "Presents" label, this entry signifies that this could be some sort of theater performance motif. Winterfold is actually a location mentioned during the mid-credits scene in the latest entry, The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes.

The next game in the series is The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me, and it will serve as the franchise's Season 1 finale.

In GameSpot's House of Ashes review, Richard Wakeling said, "Its setting and characters offer a fresh perspective for the series, while Supermassive's penchant for creating tension through something as simple as a QTE is as masterful as ever."